GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 2,501 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

