GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

