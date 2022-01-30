GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 264.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.