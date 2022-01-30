Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 2,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.