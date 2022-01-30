Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $278.11 on Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $518.68 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $278.11 or 0.00732707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

