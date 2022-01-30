Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $126.46 and a 52 week high of $132.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

