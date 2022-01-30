Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 340 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.54 and a 200 day moving average of $248.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

