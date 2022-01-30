goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$215.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$213.25.

GSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

goeasy stock traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$142.00. 228,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$171.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$92.50 and a 52 week high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.9599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,764.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

