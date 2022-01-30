Goldcoin Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $36,208.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00291391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002086 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,843,260 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

