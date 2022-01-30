Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 185,567 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Prudential worth $43,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PUK. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

