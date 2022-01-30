Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $48,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 157,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $4,789,244.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,032,335 shares of company stock worth $273,825,418. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

