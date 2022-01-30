Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $46.17 Million Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,308 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.97% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $46,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $84.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

