Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.97 Million Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,347 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of Golden Entertainment worth $47,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

