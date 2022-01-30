Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 126,469 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.60% of United Natural Foods worth $43,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

