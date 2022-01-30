GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 577.8% in January

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $5.06 on Friday. GrainCorp has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

