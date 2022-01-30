Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 209,701 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 209,701 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $632,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

