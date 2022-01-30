Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GWLLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Great Wall Motor stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

