Greencore Group’s (GNC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greencore Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 162 ($2.19).

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.03. The company has a market cap of £655.55 million and a P/E ratio of 24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114.30 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.35).

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($54,831.19).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

