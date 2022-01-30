Greenleaf Trust Has $1.80 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 114.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,905,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,759 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.16.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

