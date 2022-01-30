Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.73 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

