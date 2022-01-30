Grin Price Reaches $0.18 (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,024.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.74 or 0.06792143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00285980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.84 or 0.00761223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00386894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,651,100 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

