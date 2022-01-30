Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $29.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 789,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

