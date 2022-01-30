Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $131.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Natixis bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 29.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

