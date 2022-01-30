Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Guidewire Software worth $111,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

GWRE stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

