H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 521.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HCYT opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. H-CYTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

