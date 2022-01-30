Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.45) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HMSO. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 37.76 ($0.51) on Friday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 20.34 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($71,235.83). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($136,571.56).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.