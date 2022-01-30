Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the quarter. Kaleyra makes up about 0.2% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Kaleyra worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth about $2,575,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth about $7,834,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 16.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth about $2,448,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $337,964.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,420 over the last ninety days. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

KLR stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $324.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

