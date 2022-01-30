Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Haynes International by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Haynes International by 135.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haynes International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

