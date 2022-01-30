Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.
Shares of HAYN stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -123.94%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
