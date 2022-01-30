HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $18.40-19.20 EPS.
NYSE HCA opened at $236.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $269.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.
HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.
In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.