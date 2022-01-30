HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $18.40-19.20 EPS.

NYSE HCA opened at $236.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $269.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

