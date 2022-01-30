Head to Head Analysis: QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of QIAGEN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QIAGEN and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 26.61% 20.71% 10.20% Amgen 21.77% 108.67% 15.29%

Risk & Volatility

QIAGEN has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QIAGEN and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 4 6 0 2.60 Amgen 2 11 6 0 2.21

QIAGEN presently has a consensus target price of $53.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $232.24, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given QIAGEN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QIAGEN is more favorable than Amgen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QIAGEN and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $1.87 billion 5.93 $359.19 million $2.56 18.99 Amgen $25.42 billion 5.08 $7.26 billion $9.71 23.60

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than QIAGEN. QIAGEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amgen beats QIAGEN on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The firm automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D, and industrial applications, primarily forensics). The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

