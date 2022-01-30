Head to Head Comparison: Western Union (NYSE:WU) vs. ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD)

Western Union (NYSE:WU) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 16.10% 311.01% 9.00% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Western Union and ARTISTdirect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.84 billion 1.57 $744.30 million $1.98 9.52 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Union and ARTISTdirect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 4 6 2 0 1.83 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $21.82, indicating a potential upside of 15.81%.

Summary

Western Union beats ARTISTdirect on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

ARTISTdirect Company Profile

ARTISTdirect, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the provision of online music network. The firm also offers multi-media content, music news and information. Its network consists of music search engine and database containing information on artists, retail goods, ecommerce offerings a wide selection of artist merchandise and music. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

