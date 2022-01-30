Head-To-Head Contrast: Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) & Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Select Sands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A N/A -$2.04 million ($0.38) -3.07 Select Sands $9.70 million 0.40 -$2.90 million ($0.01) -4.42

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Crossing Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Select Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24, meaning that its stock price is 2,300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -260.82% -93.07% Select Sands -2.44% -11.95% -4.56%

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

