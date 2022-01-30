Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.40 Million

Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce $495.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.80 million and the lowest is $490.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $431.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,274,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.