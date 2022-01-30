HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €110.00 ($125.00) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.46 ($102.79).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €55.48 ($63.05) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of €70.56 and a 200 day moving average of €79.32.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

