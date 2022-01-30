Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

