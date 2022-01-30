Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.
HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Henry Schein stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
