Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,285,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 131,260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 28.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,462,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,312,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HFRO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 260,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

