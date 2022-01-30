Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $68.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth about $1,441,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after acquiring an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,910,000 after acquiring an additional 184,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. 369,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,932. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

