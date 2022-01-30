HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $410.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 810 ($10.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of HMSVF stock remained flat at $$11.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

