Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Honda Motor worth $80,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 119,442 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,722 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.00 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.