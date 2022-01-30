Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $201.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

