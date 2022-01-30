Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 257,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,645,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average of $218.60.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

