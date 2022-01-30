Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,210 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of GrafTech International worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.00. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

