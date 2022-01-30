Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of BlueLinx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BXC opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $96.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

