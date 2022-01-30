Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of International Bancshares worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 203.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.