Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,270 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of SiriusPoint worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 802,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

