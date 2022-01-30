Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.92% of Houlihan Lokey worth $120,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $104.33 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

