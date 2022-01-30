H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,701 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.67% of H&R Block worth $29,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

