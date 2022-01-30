Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 100,677 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,677 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $41,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.48. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

