Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $37.36 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $37,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

