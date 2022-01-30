Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $42.34 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,677 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Open Text worth $42,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. FMR LLC grew its position in Open Text by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 718,157 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 418.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 22.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,793,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,002,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.